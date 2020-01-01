Shonga: Mbesuma on Orlando Pirates striker's possible move to Simba SC

The former Buccaneers striker has a word of advice for the struggling Chipolopolo hitman

Following media reports forward Justin Shonga is wanted by Tanzanian giants Simba SC, Zambian legend Collins Mbesuma shares his advice for the 23-year-old attacker.

The 36-year-old Chipolopolo legend also recalls how he struggled to make his mark at some stage in the South African top-flight, saying he went to and recovered his fine form.

Although there have been a number of clubs linked with the former Nkwazi FC hitman, the East Africans have emerged as frontrunners for his signature, but ‘Ntofontofo’ urges the striker to fight harder for his place under coach Josef Zinnbauer’s side.

More teams

“Yeah, it’s a tough one for Shonga. I’m not sure what he wants for his career but the advice I can give him is that as a soccer player, the more you play, the greater your chances of going far,” Mbesuma told Goal.

“The more you sit and don’t play, that will affect your future and I think for me, you will remember what happened to me.

“I went to Golden Arrows and I came to Pirates and played regularly. So, I think it’s all about what Shonga wants because it’s really difficult to say going to Simba SC is a step back in his career when he is not playing regular football.”

With Shonga currently competing against the likes of Tshegofatso Mabasa, Augustine Mulenga, and Gabadinho Mhango for a place in the team, the former African champion backs the skilful player to work hard at the Soweto giants.

“For me, he must be prepared to fight for his place at Pirates because it’s a big club. If he doesn’t play at Pirates that affects his chances to play for the national team. I can say, he must stay and fight for his position and he can’t relax,” he added.

“If there’s no chance for him to play at Pirates, he needs to find a team and get a loan move and that depends on his contract at Pirates because the more you sit, the more he won’t perform and realize his dream of going to Europe. He will get game time elsewhere.”

Article continues below

Shonga was previously linked with a move in January including to ’s but his agent, Mike Ngobeni, rubbished the reports.

In addition, the 23-year-old was also reportedly on the radar of European clubs such as in , but the Premier Soccer League ( ) giants were quick to deny the news.

Taking a glance at the former Nkwazi FC striker’s contribution this term, he has featured in 11 games across all competitions so far.