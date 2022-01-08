Shonga: Former Orlando Pirates forward joins Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune United have signed former Orlando Pirates attacker Justin Shonga.

Shonga is back in the Premier Soccer League after having his contract terminated by Egyptian side Ismaily just before Christmas.

He arrives back in Johannesburg after turning out for Marumo Gallants (then Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila), Cape Town City and Ismaily in the last two seasons.

A source at Sekhukhune told GOAL the Zambian is now a Babina Noko player.

“He trained with us yesterday (Friday) when we returned from the festive break and he confirmed that he had signed,” the source said.

“He was also present when we did this morning’s (Saturday) workout. Yes, he is our first signing of this mid-season transfer window.”

At Sekhukhune, Shonga is expected to add attacking options to MacDonald Makhubedu’s side.

He will fight for playing time against other forwards like Charlton Mashumba, Nkanyiso Madonsela, Tlotlo Leepile, Mfanafuthi Nxumalo, Thabang Sibanyoni and the team’s current top goalscorer Chibuike Ohizu.

Makhubedu maintained faith in Shonga, despite the Chipata-born player spending the entire 2021 without scoring a single goal for the two clubs he turned out for.

Before that, he has managed just one goal for the entire 2020 he had shared between Pirates and Marumo Gallants.

But he is now looking to revive himself at Sekhukhune where he is reunited with compatriot and goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata.

He would be keen to shake off a difficult brief spell in Egypt where he managed just four appearances for Ismaily and could not score or make any assists.

The arrival of new coach Juan Brown at Ismaily led to Shonga’s departure after failing to convince the Argentine of his capabilities.

Before heading to Egypt, the 25-year-old had failed to impress Benni McCarthy during a trial at AmaZulu.

Article continues below

New club Sekhukhune are eighth on the PSL standings having started the season on a bright note but slumped in their last four games which they failed to win.

Babina Noko did not score in those four games and Shonga arrives with expectations to improve their fortunes upfront.