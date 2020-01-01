Shonga: Ex-Orlando Pirates striker set to join Cape Town City - Report

The former Nkwazi FC player is said to be moving to the Western Cape where he would join up with his Chipolopolo teammate Charles Zulu

are reportedly set to sign Justin Shonga from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The Zambia international only joined Vhadau Vha Damani in October 2020 after being released by at the end of last season.

Shonga has enjoyed regular game time at Tshakhuma whenever he is fit and available under local coach Joel Masutha.

More teams

However, Far Post are reporting that the 24-year-old marksman will move to the Mother City when the transfer window opens next month.

"Far Post sources confirm that Justin Shonga has joined Cape Town City from Tshakhuma," the website reported on Wednesday. "The transfer window opens next month and that's when City will register him."

Shonga has played seven matches across all competitions for Tshakhuma this season and hit the back of the net once in the process.

The Chipata-born frontman enjoyed his football at Pirates under Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic between 2017 and 2019.

Shonga was one of the Buccaneers' top performers as they finished second in the Premier Soccer League in the 2017/18 season and 2018/19 campaign, while also reaching the 2018 Nedbank Cup final.

However, Shonga fell out of favour following Sredojevic's departure in August 2019 as he struggled for game time under coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Josef Zinnbauer.

The former Nkwazi FC player was released by Pirates alongside his compatriot Augustine Mulenga, who has since moved to FC.

If Shonga completes his transfer to City he would join up with his countryman Charles Zulu.

Article continues below

Zulu, who is a midfielder-come-striker, was snapped up by the Citizens from seven-time Zambian champions Zanaco two months ago.

Just like Shonga, Zulu is part of the Zambia national team.