Shonga: Agent rules out January move for Orlando Pirates striker

The Chipolopolo forward hasn't been a regular for the Sea Robbers this season but he's been told to fight for his place in the team

Zambia striker Justin Shonga is most likely to stay at until the end of the season.

According to Shonga's agent, Michael Ngobeni, a move for his client in this transfer window is out of the question.

This is despite reports linking the former Nkwazi FC frontman to a number of clubs, including .

However, Ngobeni admitted anything could still happen due to the nature of the transfer window, especially on transfer deadline day.

"At this stage, a move is out of the question but remember anything is possible in football even with an hour to go before the window closes but I think it's out of the question for now," Ngobeni told Goal.

Ngobeni said he has already a discussion with the 23-year-old and encouraged him to work hard and fight for his place in Josef Zinnbauer's team.

"I told him that he needs to fight in the next six months - fight for his place in the team and score goals because Bucs are a big club and if he scores goals then his value will go up."

"For now, I think it's out of the question but as they say, this is football and you will never know," he said.

Ngobeni went further to reveal Shonga has never been pushed by the club to make a decision on his immediate future, adding that if something concrete comes his way, then Pirates will be the first team to know and decide since the player is still contracted to them.

"I must make one thing clear though, Shonga isn't pushed out like he must go or something of that sort, no."

"But if we have offers for him then we will take them to Bucs since he's still contracted to them. It's no secret that he's frustrated because of his lack of game time but he must fight and show the new coach that he deserves to play for the team," concluded Ngobeni.