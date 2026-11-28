Manchester United were beaten 4-0 at home in front of their own fans by visitors Brentford at Old Trafford in the 12th round of the Premier League.
Man United remain stuck second from bottom in the Premier League on eight points, just a single point above bottom side Crystal Palace, who face Hull City tomorrow, Sunday.
One win in 12 Premier League rounds. That's all Manchester United have managed, and it came against Ipswich Town.
Relegation is now a real threat, even though the club recently appointed coach Mauricio Pochettino as Michael Carrick's successor.
United last went down in the 1973-1974 season, finishing second from bottom on 32 points with 10 wins, 12 draws and 20 defeats.
And here's the shocking twist that points to another United relegation: the team's start over the first 12 rounds of 1973-1974 was far better than Man Utd's start to the current 2026-2027 campaign.
Back in the 1973-1974 Premier League season, Man United won four of their first 12 matches, drawing two and losing six.
This time, Man Utd have tasted victory just once, with five draws and six defeats.
According to statistics outlet Squawka, Manchester United have conceded four or more goals in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since 1961.
First came a 4-4 home draw with Aston Villa. Liverpool then beat them 4-0 at Anfield, before Brentford came to Old Trafford and won by the same scoreline (4-0).
Squawka added: "Manchester United have played 10 consecutive Premier League matches without a win for the first time in their history."
The outlet also noted that Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their first 12 matches of a Premier League season for the first time since 1930-1931.
That season (1930-1931) ended in relegation, with Manchester United finishing bottom of the table.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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