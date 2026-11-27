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Marseille fans broke into the away section on Thursday evening and assaulted Levski Sofia supporters. Women and children were among those attacked, according to several French and Bulgarian media outlets.

Olympique Marseille hosted Levski Sofia at the Stade du Vélodrome on Thursday evening. The match ended 1-0, but violence off the pitch dominated the aftermath.

UEFA had already classified the match as high risk. As a result, only 500 Bulgarians were allowed to travel to Marseille for the game, far fewer than the usual allocation of five per cent.

Disturbances had already broken out in the city before the match. Inside the stadium, Marseille fans attacked family and friends of Levski Sofia players before kick-off.

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The group fled to the away section, where the 500 travelling supporters were seated. Fireworks were thrown and fights broke out there. Footage shows a woman being violently assaulted.

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Eleven people were injured. Three suffered serious head injuries and are in a poor condition.

Former Bulgarian footballer Nikolay Bohzov was at the stadium too. He told Bulgarian media what happened to him on Thursday evening.

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He was attacked in the VIP area and then fled downstairs. "There, four knives were pressed against my throat. I'm going to sue them. I recorded everything."

At half-time, UEFA security officials met representatives of the two clubs to discuss whether to abandon the match. The match went ahead.

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French president Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence against the Bulgarian fans in the strongest terms. Bulgarian president Iliana Iotova called it "unacceptable" and "shocking" and demanded answers and accountability. Olympique Marseille also said they regretted the situation and have launched an investigation.