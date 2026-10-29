Ivan Toney has been dealt a heavy blow. The Al-Ahli striker risks missing out on an England place at Euro 2028 because of a court ruling.

Toney stood trial at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, charged with assaulting a man named Saber da Silva inside a nightclub in London on 6 December.

Sky Sports reported that the forward denied the assault and insisted he was innocent of the charge against him.

Judge Chris Hehir set a new trial date of 12 June 2028, releasing the England international on unconditional bail.

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According to The Sun, the judge apologised for the lengthy delay, saying: "This is a very long way away, and I am sorry for that. But as you know, the courts are operating under enormous pressure."

Here lies the problem. That new trial date falls right in the middle of Euro 2028, which the United Kingdom will host between 9 June and 9 July 2028.

Toney dreams of playing for England at the tournament. He failed to nail down a starting spot at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, where the Three Lions claimed the bronze.