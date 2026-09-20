The Swiss Federal Court today rejected Pyramids player Ramadan Sobhi's appeal against a four-year ban for tampering with a doping sample.

The ruling means Sobhi cannot take part in any football-related activity until 2029.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport had handed Sobhi the four-year ban in November 2025 for tampering with his doping sample.

Last June, Sobhi lodged an appeal against that decision in a bid to reduce the penalty.

His contract with Pyramids runs until 2028, but the doping crisis and the ban have left it suspended for the duration of the penalty.



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