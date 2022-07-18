'Shocked' ex-Orlando Pirates skipper Jele sheds light on rejecting new offer

The 35-year-old defender surprisingly left the Soweto giants to end a 16-year spell at the club

Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has broken his silence following his departure from the Buccaneers.

The Soweto giants announced Jele’s contract will not be renewed in a surprise move on Monday.

His exit follows extensive discussions with club chairman Irvin Khoza who wanted the player to take up a non-playing role at the club.

“Firstly I would like to take this opportunity to thank the chairman of Orlando Pirates FC Dr Irvin Khoza for bringing me to this massive team when I was just a teenager starting out in my football career 16 years ago,” said Jele in a statement to the South African Football Journalists Association.

“When the chairman invited me to his office to offer me a non-playing position, I was humbled but at the same time shocked as I personally wasn’t ready to take off the badge as yet.

“Yes I was offered an opportunity in non-playing staff and I gracefully expressed my desire to play for another season or two before I hang up my boots.

“I, therefore, wish to inform my fans and the Ghost supporters that I won’t be lost in the black and white family but will take a year or two break away from the club to possibly pursue my interest of playing before I call it quits or even making my way back to the ghost, but time will tell.”

Jele, however, says his door is not closed from returning to Pirates in another capacity after he retires from playing.

“The opportunity afforded to me by the club chairman Dr Khoza will be highly considered during my time away from the club I only played for in my professional football career,” Jele said.

“No one can predict the future but hopefully I will be back to the club one day in a different capacity. I wish Orlando Pirates FC, fans, supporters, management and the members of the 2022/23 squad all the best in their future endeavours.”

Jele has so far been linked with a move to ambitious side Royal AM who will be playing Caf Confederation Cup football in the upcoming season.