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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-INTER MILANAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Shock: Vinícius left out of Real Madrid's line-up against Villarreal

Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
Vinicius Junior
Spain

Mourinho prefers Diomande to Vinicius

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has named his starting line-up for Saturday evening's home clash with Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the eighth round of La Liga.

Vinicius Junior drops to the bench. Mourinho has left the Brazilian out of his starting XI.

In his place, the Portuguese coach hands a start to Ivorian Yan Diomande, who lines up alongside Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe up front.

Fede Valverde also makes the cut, despite doubts over his fitness following the injury he picked up in the Madrid derby.

Real Madrid's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defence: Rudiger, Konate, Carreras, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfield: Fede Valverde, Arda Guler, Tchouameni

Attack: Yan Diomande, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe


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