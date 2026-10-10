Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has named his starting line-up for Saturday evening's home clash with Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the eighth round of La Liga.

Vinicius Junior drops to the bench. Mourinho has left the Brazilian out of his starting XI.

In his place, the Portuguese coach hands a start to Ivorian Yan Diomande, who lines up alongside Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe up front.

Fede Valverde also makes the cut, despite doubts over his fitness following the injury he picked up in the Madrid derby.

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 VIL

Real Madrid's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defence: Rudiger, Konate, Carreras, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfield: Fede Valverde, Arda Guler, Tchouameni

Attack: Yan Diomande, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe



