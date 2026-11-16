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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Shock rocks Manchester United: Lukaku announces departure in surprise decision

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Following the emphatic victory over Italy, Romelu Lukaku dropped a bombshell about his future with the Belgium national team, with an unexpected decision after his appearance in the Red Devils' latest gathering.

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The 33-year-old Fenerbahçe striker announced his international retirement on Monday via his official Instagram account. He confirmed he felt relieved to bring his international career to an end, despite having linked up with the national team for the latest gathering.

In a message to the Belgian fans, Lukaku recalled the most notable moments of his journey with the national team and thanked the teammates and coaches who had accompanied him throughout those years.

The Belgian striker wrote: "Over these 16 years, I gave everything I could for the national team, and I experienced every possible emotion. I played alongside exceptional teammates to whom I will always remain grateful, and I would like to thank them all, along with the coaches who encouraged me and trusted me to help the team. It was a wonderful adventure, and I enjoyed every moment of it."

Belgium's all-time top scorer, with 94 international goals, added: "To the Belgian fans, thank you for your continued support for our team. I am proud to have represented my country in 4 World Cups and 3 European Championships, and I will never forget these moments. I am at peace with my decision to stop here. It was a wonderful experience, and it was my pleasure to live it. I am grateful to you, thank you."

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Lukaku bows out after 135 caps and 94 goals, a record haul that makes him the Red Devils' leading marksman and one of the biggest figures in the national team's history.

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Final Italy match without an appearance

Italy ran out 4-1 winners against Belgium on Sunday at the King Baudouin Stadium, a game that may well mark Lukaku's final appearance in a national team gathering, even though he never got on the pitch.

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He went through lengthy warm-ups on the touchline during the match but was never called upon. Injury had also ruled him out of the squad for the meeting with Turkey.

His retirement hands coach Mark van Bommel a fresh challenge. He must now build a new attacking force for Belgium, following the departure of their record scorer and one of their most prominent figures of recent years.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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