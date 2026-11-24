Share Follow GOAL on Google

Miguel Ángel Gil Marín sprang a surprise at LaLiga's general assembly when he announced his resignation as first vice-president and board member, amid the controversy over the funding of the European Club Association.

Advertisement

Gil Marín stepped down during the league's general assembly in Madrid on Tuesday, according to Spanish newspaper AS, which says the trigger was LaLiga's alleged funding of the Union of European Clubs, worth more than €1 million.

Gil Marín sits on the executive committee of European Football Clubs, formerly known as the European Club Association.

The assembly, which brought together clubs from the first and second divisions, heard the announcement that Gil Marín was leaving the post of first vice-president. He had held it since 2020, when he succeeded Clemente Villaverde.

In recent years, Gil Marín has been one of Javier Tebas's staunchest allies in his battles with Real Madrid. His relationship with the other clubs did sour at one point, though, when he briefly backed the European Super League project. That stance angered the rest of the clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Miguel Ángel Gil Marín officially became LaLiga's first vice-president in March 2020. The role also gave him a seat on the delegated committee, whose members include Real Madrid, Barcelona, Real Betis, Deportivo Alavés, Sevilla, Villarreal, Sporting Gijón, Celta Fortuna, Real Oviedo, Las Palmas and Almería.

Related Topics

Tebas's support for the Union of European Clubs

The Union of European Clubs is a relatively new organisation campaigning for a fairer distribution of revenue in European football. LaLiga's alleged funding of the body appears to have been the direct cause of Gil Marín's resignation.

It warns that domestic leagues could collapse and many clubs could lose the ability to compete because of the current imbalance in how revenue is shared. That imbalance stems from the relationship between UEFA and the former European Club Association, which brings together the continent's biggest clubs.

Advertisement

Tebas has backed the Union of European Clubs since its foundation, speaking at various events and seminars in support of its cause.

Las Palmas and Osasuna are among the other clubs to have joined, as they push for greater club representation within European football.

Advertisement

Despite their differing loyalties over the rival club associations, senior sources within LaLiga told AS that relations between Tebas and Gil Marín are "excellent". Those sources don't expect his resignation as first vice-president to cause any problems between the two officials beyond his departure from the role.