According to Sport Bild, unrest is already brewing in Leipzig over head coach Martin Demichelis. The Saxony club are trying to shut down any debate around the Argentinian in public, but the report says the mood could shift quickly if results do not improve soon after his mixed start.

So far, the Bundesliga campaign in 2026/27 has brought two convincing home wins against Borussia Mönchengladbach (3-0) and Hamburger SV (5-0), as well as two disappointing away defeats at Werder Bremen (1-3) and Bayer Leverkusen (0-2). There was also a heavy blow at the start of the Champions League, when RB lost 4-1 at Como, who are new to the Champions League.

Demichelis only took charge of last season's third-placed side this summer. But if it becomes clear over the autumn that qualification for the Champions League is at risk again, an early debate over the coach is certainly conceivable, Sport Bild says.

Could Julian Nagelsmann return to RB Leipzig?

That would also give fresh momentum to the recently emerging rumours of a return to RB for former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann. The 39-year-old was already Leipzig's coach from 2019 to 2021, DFB director Rudi Völler recently told Bild regarding the future of Nagelsmann, who stepped down after the early World Cup exit: "Julian will take a bit of a breather and settle down. Then he will quickly take over an absolute top team again, I have no doubt about that."

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Dino Toppmöller's name has also surfaced in the speculation. Nagelsmann's assistant at the Red Bulls in 2020/21, he was sacked by RC Lens in mid-September after only two and a half months in the job. For now, according to Sport Bild, RB are still denying any rumours involving Nagelsmann and Toppmöller.

During the international break, Marcel Schäfer, Leipzig's managing director for sport, publicly backed Demichelis. "A newly assembled team need time to find themselves and develop patterns. That is the reality," he said, urging patience with the new coach. Roger Schmidt, successor to Germany coach Jürgen Klopp as Global Sports Director at Red Bull, is also said to have spoken out clearly in favour of sticking with Demichelis.

Who are RB Leipzig's next opponents?

Next up for the 45-year-old and his team is a demanding run after the unusually long international break. Leipzig must win at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga (10 October) and PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League (13 October), before facing extremely tough away trips in the league and Europe's premier competition against Bayern Munich (17 October) and Real Madrid (21 October) respectively.

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October then closes with games against awkward promoted sides SV Elversberg (24 October) and Schalke 04 (31 October), with an ungrateful must-win tie in the second round of the DFB Cup away at third-division leaders Rot-Weiss Essen (27 October) in between. After that, Demichelis will face his first really meaningful interim assessment.