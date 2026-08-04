Shock in the UFC: fighter Nascimento dies in his sleep at the age of 34

Grief has swept through the world of mixed martial arts after the UFC confirmed the death of Brazilian fighter Allan Nascimento at the age of 34. The shocking news sparked a wave of condolences from athletes and fans around the world.

In an official statement on its page on the platform "X", the organisation said Nascimento was found dead this morning inside his home while he was asleep, showing no signs of life.

Early estimates point to a sudden heart attack as the most likely cause, with no other indications at present.

Medical teams rushed to the scene as soon as the incident was reported, the organisation confirmed. They began intensive attempts at cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but the efforts failed and he was pronounced dead at the same location.

Nascimento leaves behind a rich career of 29 bouts in the bantamweight division. He racked up 22 wins against only 7 defeats.

Inside the UFC, he fought six times, winning four and losing two, before this sudden and moving departure. He leaves a fond mark in the memory of the sport's fans.