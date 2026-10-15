Shock for Infantino after the apology: FIFA considers him ineligible, and Wenger enters the fray

In a stormy meeting at the headquarters of the International Federation of Association Football, president Gianni Infantino offered an apology to his council over his secret plan to sell World Cup rights, only to receive a blunt and shocking response: you are still not fit to lead world football unless you disclose everything.

Details of the stormy meeting

The council of the International Federation of Association Football, FIFA, met on Thursday in Zurich, for the first time since the eruption of the scandal over Infantino's secret proposal to create what was called the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" (FFE).

Infantino scrapped the project within days of it being leaked. It would have handed part of the commercial rights of world football's governing body to a private investment company, a dangerous precedent that would have changed the face of the game.

Across three and a half hours, the enterprise file was not the only matter on the accountability table. The Swiss-Italian faced heated questions on other thorny files too: the suspension of American striker Folarin Balogun, the FIFA Peace Prize, and the funding of national associations.

Hewitt lets fly: we received no answer

Debbie Hewitt, chair of the English Football Association and FIFA vice-president, laid bare the disappointment inside the council, saying in later comments that many questions remain unanswered.

Her tone was sharp. "What is frustrating is that we have not received answers to any of our specific requests, such as obtaining the documents from the (FFE) enterprise, for example."

She then revealed what happened behind the scenes: "I asked: why? And we were asked to submit those questions in writing. I believe the man must answer those questions, and if he does not answer them now, then he is not fit to be FIFA president, and that is what was discussed in the meeting."

There was "some regret" in Infantino's apology, Hewitt acknowledged, but nowhere near enough. "Then there were no reservations as regards our feelings about what happened. What he really apologised for was not putting the matter to the council. If you are that regretful, then tell us."

UEFA holds its position

The Union of European Football Associations, UEFA, rank among Infantino's fiercest critics and have called on him repeatedly to step down. The confederation has prepared criminal legal proceedings against Infantino and filed a lawsuit in three American courts demanding the release of all documents relating to the enterprise.

Asked whether anything had shifted in UEFA's stance, Hewitt was decisive: "From my point of view, nothing has changed. I have no new information that makes me feel otherwise, except that we have a president who apologises."

Despite the storm, UEFA are still hunting a candidate to challenge Infantino, who will contest the FIFA presidential election for the third time next March. Nobody credible has emerged so far.

Ramon Vega, the former Tottenham and Switzerland defender, has announced his intention to stand. He looks unlikely to obtain the five required letters of support from member associations, let alone mount a serious challenge.

Leading figures in European football, meanwhile, have told the British Broadcasting Corporation, "BBC Sport", they want Arsene Wenger to stand. Whether the former Arsenal manager is prepared to give up his post as FIFA's global head of football development to take on a fight against his president that he may not win is another matter.

UEFA and Infantino's opponents around the world need to find a candidate before the deadline on 18 November, Hewitt acknowledged, stressing the importance of having a challenger after he was re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023.

She concluded: "I think it is important for Gianni to have someone putting forward a different programme, and it is good for FIFA to have that option. We live in a democratic system. We must remember that there are 211 associations, and it is very important that all of these associations are given the chance to vote according to their own vision."



