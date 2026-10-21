Al-Nassr cannot complete any new signings until the end of the current season, according to press reports.

The Saudi giants brought in just one foreign player last summer: Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa from Spain's Real Mallorca.

Now Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel has dropped a bombshell, confirming that Al-Nassr will not sign anyone during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Al-Muraisel told "Nabd Tuwaiq": "With 90% certainty, Al-Nassr will not be able to register new players in the winter transfer window, and will remain with the current squad until next summer, and I do not know what will happen in the summer period."

Next matches AFS Saudi Pro League 09:30 ALN

The club is in the grip of a crushing financial crisis. Press reports reveal outstanding debts worth 800 million Saudi riyals, a burden that restricted their movements in the summer window.

That difficult situation has pushed the Saudi Public Investment Fund to seek a sale of 70% of the club's shares, with negotiations taking place in recent times.

American company "RedBird Capital", owner of Milan, stand as the frontrunners to snap up those shares for one billion Saudi riyals, along with paying off the debts owed by the club, according to the same reports.