Shock at Bafana Bafana as key player pulls out ahead of tough international assignment against Ivory Coast

Orlando Pirates star Zakhele Lepasa is not part of Bafana Bafana team to play Ivory Coast in the next couple of days.

Lepasa featured against Eswatini

He was in the team to play Ivory Coast

Pirates' striker pulled out

WHAT HAPPENED: Lepasa was a second-half substitute in the recent international friendly match against Eswatini that ended goalless.

He has been a key player for coach Hugo Broos in recent matches and was set to play a vital part against Ivory Coast in another friendly assignment as Bafana continue shaping up ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

WHAT THEY SAID: According to Times Live, Lepasa headed home from the team's hotel in Johannesburg.

He missed the plane that left for Ivory Coast on Saturday ahead of the game set to be played on Tuesday, October 17 at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos opted not to replace the Orlando Pirates striker in his squad to West Africa.

Since scoring against Morocco in the Afcon qualifier way back on June 17, the attacker has not scored in his last two matches for Bafana. At club level, he has also not managed to score for Bucs in the last four outings across all competitions.

Broos currently has Khanyisa Mayo, Lyle Foster, Mihlali Mayembela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, and Lebo Mothiba at his disposal.

WHAT NEXT: It will be interesting to see how Lepasa's exit will affect his relationship with the Belgian coach.

Broos missed key players in Percy Tau and Monnapule Saleng with the former opting out owing to personal reasons while the latter was forced out due to an injury.

Bafana will play Benin and Rwanda, respectively in November in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.