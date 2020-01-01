Shitolo: Golden Arrows release Orlando Pirates loanee and three others

Abafana Bes'thende have confirmed the exit of four players ahead of the 2020/21 season

Lerato Lamola, Sibusiso Sibeko, Gladwin Shitolo and Nkosingiphile Phewa are the four players who have been released by the club.

“Lamola’s contract expired at the end of the season 2019/20 season and it was decided not to renew his contract. Lerato played a huge role at the club since joining us in 2016. We wish him nothing but the best for his future,” reads the Abafana Bes’thende’s statement.

“Sibeko, a mutual agreement to part ways was decided between the player and club. Sibusiso’s contribution to the club, from development through to his 1st team commitments, will not be forgotten.

“Shitolo was on loan from for the 2019/20 season and has returned to his contracted club. Phewa, a mutual agreement to part ways was decided between the player and club.”

MORE TO FOLLOW...