Sheyi Ojo ‘has started quicker’ at Rangers than Ryan Kent - Steven Gerrard

The Light Blues boss feels the Anglo-Nigerian has made a better start to life at Ibrox than the Oldham-born winger

manager Steven Gerrard believes Sheyi Ojo has hit the ground running at Ibrox Stadium, unlike Ryan Kent who started slowly.

The Anglo- teamed up with the Scottish Premiership side this summer for his sixth loan spell away from .

The 22-year-old winger has started brightly with the Gers, having scored two goals in three Uefa games since his arrival.

The forward was recruited as a replacement for Kent who spent the 2018-19 season on-loan with the Scottish side from Liverpool.

Kent, who struggled on his arrival, went on to score six goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions before his departure.

Gerrard is, however, impressed with the way Ojo has quickly settled in at Rangers and has praised the forward’s confidence.

“I think he [Ojo] has started quicker. I think Ryan was quite shy when he came in. He had a lot of anxiety and in the beginning, he was wondering whether it was the right move for him,” Gerrard said, as reported in Express.

“Whereas Sheyi has bowled in with his shoulders back and said ‘Yeah, this is a bit of me, I’m loving the club and the supporters, I fancy it’ and he has started very hungry.

“They are two different personalities. One oozes confidence in a good way, and the other builds and thrives on it, but has to work for it. They are two different players but when they are in full flow they are two top players.

“For a young player, [Ojo] has plenty of experience. He has played abroad, he has played in the Premier League and the Championship. He has all the attributes, he is a great kid and he works hard.

“The players have really taken to him, he oozes confidence in a nice way and they enjoy having him here.”

Ojo will hope to continue the fine performances when Rangers take on Danish side FC Midtjylland in the first leg of their Uefa Europa League qualifying tie on Thursday.