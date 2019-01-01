Shevchenko: Maybe it'll be my turn to coach Milan one day

The club legend and former striker has his eyes on the top job at San Siro some time in the future, but says the man there now is doing a "great job"

Andriy Shevchenko revealed his ambition to coach in the future, though he threw his support behind former team-mate Gennaro Gattuso.

Shevchenko won the and among other titles during his time in Milan, where he ranks as the club's second all-time leading goalscorer.

The 42-year-old is now coach of his native , where he has been in charge since 2016, but the lure of taking on the job at San Siro is there for the club legend.

Former team-mates Gattuso, Filippo Inzaghi and Clarence Seedorf have all sat on the hot-seat for the Italian giants, and Shevchenko would like to follow in their footsteps and take on the role at some point in the future.

"Milan are a club that's a part of my life," Shevchenko told DAZN.

"However, I'm busy with the Ukrainian national team right now and Gattuso is already doing a great job.

"Certainly, I'd like to coach Milan one day because I'm very attached to them, the fans and my former team-mates.

"Maybe it'll be my turn to coach Milan one day."

Gattuso is under pressure with Milan fifth and stuttering in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

The club have one just twice in their last eight league outings and fell out of the at the semi-final stage.

Having threatened at one point to overtake city rivals in the race for third, Milan are three points adrift of fourth-placed – who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot with three games remaining.

The do have a bit a momentum following a 2-1 win over last time out, and the closing run in the league season looks manageable for the club, who face 13th placed , second-bottom and 11th placed to end the campaign.

Ukraine missed out on the 2018 World Cup, but finished top of their group in B, beating out and Slovakia to earn promotion to League A.