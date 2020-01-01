'She's a good signing' - Faith Micheal backs Anam Imo to excel at Pitea

The Super Falcons defender has backed the new Pitea signing to inspire the Swedish outfit to league success next season

defender Faith Micheal believes Anam Imo's signing will prove to be a huge bargain for her Swedish Damallsvenskan club Pitea.

The Nigeria international, who turned 20 on Monday, joined the Swedish top-flight outfit on a three-year deal following the expiration of her two-year contract with 2019 champions Rosengard.

With her signing, Imo becomes the seventh Nigerian to be signed by the Swedish club in their history after Rebecca Kalu, Ulunma Jerome, Francisca Ordega, Onome Ebi, Sarah Michael and Micheal.

And the 33-year-old defender, who penned a new contract extension last week, is confident that the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations winner will provide a boost for Stellan Carlsson's side's attack.

"I am very happy to see another Nigerian join the club [Pitea]," Micheal, who has been at the club since 2011, told Goal.

"She is a good signing for Pitea. I strongly believe she has what it takes to excel at this club and become one of the best strikers in the Swedish league.

"She is still young and has a good three-year to establish herself here. Pitea can surely turn out a happy place for her.

"Her coming will also boost the quality of the team, especially in the attack. I look forward to working with her to lead to the club to huge success in the coming domestic season."

During her spell at Rosengard, Imo was a regular feature in the team's title win in 2019 and vital in their runners-up finish in the 2020 season, netting 10 times in 40 games for the -based outfit.

With the ex-Nasarawa Amazons star set to join the club in the coming weeks, Micheal is eager to help her compatriot settle in quickly at Pitea.