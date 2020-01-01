Sheppard not concerned with Bidvest Wits’ sale to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

The Clever Boys assistant coach addresses his concerns regarding the club’s recent change of ownership

assistant and youth coach Dillon Sheppard says he is not bothered by the sale of the club because the Premier Soccer League ( ) is yet to approve and confirm the deal.

The former winger explains Clever Boys' players must be professional and honour their contract until the end of the current campaign.

Sheppard’s sentiments come after the club had been sold to National First Division (NFD) outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and they will relocate from Braamfontein to Venda in the next campaign.

More teams

“For now, I am not going to comment on the sale of the club especially because the PSL has not confirmed anything,” Sheppard told Isolezwe.

“I am still part of the team and I am also part of the senior team where we have duties to complete.”

Although many of the first team campaigners have been linked with moves to other PSL sides, the former South African international has urged the players to remain professional until the end of the 2019/20 season.

“I don’t think [the sale of the club] will have any distractions. We all have contracts that we must honour,” he added.

“The players are professional and I believe they will be able to finish their contracts and the job in the right manner because they are contracted until the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, key players such as Buhle Mkhwanazi, skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo, Sifiso Hlanti, and midfielder Thabang Monare have all been linked with moves to clubs such as , Mamelodi Sundowns and .

Article continues below

On the other hand, Namibian winger Deon Hotto’s name has also been bandied about with some of the key figures set to complete moves to the Buccaneers, Amakhosi as well as the Brazilians.

In addition, head coach Gavin Hunt said he is eyeing a Nedbank Cup triumph as they are in the semi-finals of the league’s premier knockout competition, saying he hopes to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Braamfontein-based side is set to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Ke Yona semi-finals and Hunt is keen to sign off Wits’ PSL status by winning the Cup, although the triumph would benefit Limpopo side TTM to play in Africa next season.