Dillon Sheppard: Kaizer Chiefs join Mamelodi Sundowns in battle for ex-Bidvest Wits assistant coach - Reports

The retired winger could reunite with Hunt at Amakhosi, but he has also been linked with Masandawana

are reportedly looking to add former Bafana Bafana winger Dillon Sheppard to their technical team.

The Soweto giants recently appointed Gavin Hunt as their new head coach - replacing Ernst Middendorp on a long-term deal.

The club confirmed that they will make an announcement regarding the assistant coach position in due course.

Reports linking Sheppard with the Glamours Boys have since emerged with the 41-year-old tactician having worked with Hunt at as the assistant coach.

“Gavin Hunt wants Sheppard to be part of his technical and they are also an indication that he [Sheppard] may coach the Diski team and Arthur Zwane is his assistant coach,” a source told Daily Sun.

Hunt and Sheppard became free agents after Wits sold their Premier Soccer League ( ) status to National First Division (NFD) outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The new owners are set to relocate the club to Limpopo and rename it Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and they made it clear that they would not be retaining the technical team.

Sheppard, who retired from professional football in 2017, has been linked with reigning PSL champions since last week.

Masandawana are reportedly looking to bring in Sheppard as an academy coach with the former Lamontville winger having served as Wits' reserve team head coach in the past.

It remains to be seen whether the man nicknamed Sheppy will be open to a returning to his former club having spent three seasons with Sundowns between 2006 and 2009.

Sheppy had a successful spell with Masandawana as he helped the team clinch three major trophies during his three-year stint with the club.

The Durban-born legend was part of the Sundowns team which lifted the 2006/07 PSL title, 2007 SAA Supa 8 (MTN8) and 2008 Nedbank Cup.