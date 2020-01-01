Sheppard and Letsholonyane to serve under Zwane at Kaizer Chiefs

The trio will be in charge of Amakhosi when they face Masandawana at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, Pretoria this weekend

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants have announced several changes to the club's coaching staff in the reserve team.

Tshidiso Letsholonyane and Dillon Sheppard have been appointed reserve team assistant coaches and they will report to head coach Arthur Zwane.

This comes after the PSL and MultiChoice announced the rebranding of the MultiChoice Diski Challenge on Monday and will henceforth be known as the DStv Diski Challenge

Chiefs released the following statement on Wednesday ahead of their opening Diski Challenge match against which will be played on Sunday.

"On the bench for Chiefs in their DStv Diski Challenge opener will be first-team assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard," a club statement read.

"Zwane who has been in charge of Chiefs reserve team since 2016 will lead the line from the bench with support from Sheppard as well as another of Chiefs coaches from the youth ranks Tshidiso Letsholonyane.

"The Chiefs reserve team has provided a number of players to the Chiefs senior team with current first-team squad members Njabulo Blom, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Keletso Sifama all previously campaigning for the Chiefs reserve team."

Letsholonyane, who is the brother to former Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane, has been serving as Amakhosi's under-17 team head coach.

Tshidiso is a retired midfielder having been nurtured in the Amakhosi academy before being promoted to the first team in 2011, but his career was cut short by injury in 2017 following a spell with Thanda Royal Zulu in National First Division (NFD).

The former Dynamos FC and PJ Stars player has already stated that he hopes to ascend to be at the helm of coaching the Chiefs first team one day.

Meanwhile, Sheppard arrived at Amakhosi prior to the start of the current season after he was appointed first-team assistant coach under Gavin Hunt.

Hunt and Sheppard worked together at , but they became free agents after the club sold its PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the end of last season.

Sheppard served as Wits' reserve team head coach after retiring from professional football in 2017 having turned out for Sundowns and Russian side Dynamo Moscow during his playing days.