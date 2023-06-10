Sheikh Mansour to attend just his second Man City game in the flesh - and first in 13 years - as he hopes to witness Pep Guardiola's side lift Champions League trophy for first time ever

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour will make a rare appearance in Istanbul on Saturday, as he hopes to see his club win a maiden European trophy.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola's side take on three-times winners Inter in the Ataturk stadium in a bid to win the Spaniard's first Champions League trophy since 2011 and, more importantly, City's first of their 143-year history. The stakes are so high that it's being widely reported that the Sky Blues will welcome their owner to a game for the first time in 13 years, with his last appearance coming in a 3-0 home win over Liverpool back in 2010.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In fact, that victory at the Etihad is the only City match Sheikh Mansour has watched live in the flesh. That's despite the countless finals his club have played in since the takeover of 2008, and the mammoth 17 trophies amassed. Such is the importance of Saturday's showcase event, the Emirati royal has reportedly already flown into Turkey by private jet.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Not only is a maiden European trophy up for grabs, but City have the chance to write themselves into English footballing folklore. Rivals Manchester United are the country's only club to win the treble, way back in 1999. But with the Premier League and FA Cup safely in their grasp, Guardiola's side could make history of their own, something which Sheikh Mansour will hope can become a reality.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Istanbul awaits. Guardiola has been afforded a full-strength squad to take on 2010 winners Inter - even despite Erling Haaland's best efforts to injure himself during pre-match preparations!