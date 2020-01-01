Shehu and Traore resume training with Bursaspor ahead of Turkish league return

The Nigeria and Burkina Faso internationals joined their teammates on Saturday for their first training session since March

Abdullahi Shehu and Abdou Razack Traore joined Bursaspor for their first training session since the coronavirus lockdown in .

The Green Crocodiles are set to resume action in the Turkish second division on June 12 following the government's approval of football activities.

During the training session on Saturday evening, Bursaspor's coaching crew observed health protocols by wearing protective face masks and gloves while players practised social distancing by training in groups of four.

Turkish leagues have been suspended since March 18 due to the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the country, however, president of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), Nihat Ozdemir confirmed on Wednesday that the current campaign will be completed.

"Today, our Board of Directors convened. We made evaluations within the scope of the Normalisation Plan prepared by our state with all institutions and organisations," Ozdemir said.

"We know the difficulty and responsibility of our mission. We drew a road map considering all the conditions.

"I would like to announce to you now our decision, which the public opinion is waiting for. For now, we have decided to start our postponed , TFF 1st League, 2nd League, 3rd League and Regional Amateur Leagues in the week of June 12-14, even though we have different scenarios.

"The Ministry of Health and the Scientific Committee will decide how and under which conditions the competitions will be played. In this process, we will inform all our clubs about the principles that will emerge at the end of the process, which includes the evaluations made by the Science Board together with our Health Board.

"We aim to complete the season with the support of all institutions of our state.

"Hopefully we will complete our leagues in the best way at the end of July, we will give our trophies on the field and we will crown the season by hosting the Uefa final in our country in August.

"I wish for our decisions to be good for our country and for Turkish football."

As of Saturday, 137,115 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Turkey with 89,480 recoveries made.

Bursaspor are third in the second division, fighting for promotion to the Super Lig with 46 points after 28 games - a point adrift of the automatic promotion spot.

Shehu is the third-highest goals scorer in Ibrahim Uzulmez's side with four goals in 26 league appearances while Traore has played in nine games with three goals to his name.