Sheffield United still hoping to retain Man Utd keeper Henderson after Foderingham signing, says Wilder

The arrival of the ex-Rangers keeper does not mean the Blades are resigned to losing their on-loan star, according to their manager

may have swooped for another goalkeeper this summer, but they are not giving up on retaining the services of Dean Henderson for another season.

The on-loan shot-stopper has made a huge impression at Bramall Lane since joining at the start of 2018-19.

He was ever-present in the Blades net as they gained automatic promotion from the Championship, and has continued to shine as they battle for a place in Europe in their first term back amongst the Premier League elite.

Such form has seen the 23-year-old mentioned as the successor to David de Gea in the Red Devils' net, with reports indicating that his parent club may recall him for the coming campaign.

But, despite moving to sign fellow keeper Wes Foderingham, Blades boss Chris Wilder would love to see Henderson line up for his side for a while longer.

"Dean and Manchester United know our views on that, we already have started talking to the player and Manchester United," Wilder told reporters on Saturday.

"It is their decision and the boy's decision, we would love to extend that for another season and when we get the news on that decision we will let you know.

"Wes was available, we needed to strengthen that department, there will be a couple of changes going forward in that department. He became available, a free transfer and a three-year deal."

The Blades will be looking to consolidate their fine league position in 2020-21 after taking many by surprise in their top-flight return, but Wilder warned that transfer activity would be limited due to the financial ravages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It will have to be [free transfers]. The club will be talking about that and budgets and where we are going forward," the manager added.

"As always, I'll try to get the maximum out of what's available, I don't think there will be any head-turning transfers from us this summer, so we will have to work hard to improve the group."

The club are back in action on Sunday, when they host in their penultimate Premier League clash of 2019-20.