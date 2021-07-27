'Shawberto Carlos' named Euro 2020's best player by iconic Brazilian left-back that Man Utd star is likened to

Roberto Carlos was impressed by an England star at the European Championship and expects the Three Lions to be World Cup challengers

Roberto Carlos considers Luke Shaw to have been "the best player" at Euro 2020, with the Manchester United and England left-back earning the nickname 'Shawberto Carlos' on the back of some eye-catching displays for club and country.

That moniker had already been bestowed upon the rejuvenated 26-year-old before he linked up with the Three Lions for European Championship duty.

His reputation was enhanced during a memorable run to the final of a major international tournament, with the Red Devils defender providing three assists and a goal before suffering penalty shootout heartache against Italy.

What has been said?

Shaw can count the original Carlos among his ever-growing collection of fans, with the iconic Brazilian telling GQ of a man he is being likened to: "He was the best player in the tournament.

"He has to keep it up; he has to continue playing like that. That’s important."

Is there more to come from England?

Gareth Southgate has overseen runs to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Nations League, before going one better at Euro 2020.

The challenge now is to bring a 55-year wait for major silverware to a close, with Shaw and Co set to go in search of global glory at another World Cup in 2022.

Roberto Carlos expects England to go well in Qatar, with the 2002 champion adding: "I watched the entire Euros and the England team played really well.

"Losing is part of the game, part of football, and I really do hope that they can do well at the World Cup.

"If they can keep these standards up they deserve to win a trophy."

Who else will shine in 2022?

England will be among the contenders next winter, but a number of other nations - and leading lights within their respective ranks - will also be looking to shine, with some legendary figures chasing down the ultimate prize.

Asked who is looking forward to seeing, Roberto Carlos said: "I think it’ll be the same players as always: Kylian Mbappe, Nicolo Barella, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and, of course, Neymar."

