Shaw appears to poke fun at Mourinho-Pogba rift with cheeky Twitter post

The England defender posted a photograph to social media with a teasing caption aimed toward the midfielder

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has taken to Twitter to make a cheeky jibe hinting at the rift between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho.

The full-back featured in United’s 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon - a result that ensured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recorded a win in his first home match as Reds manager.

Pogba was instrumental in the victory, having scored what proved to be a vital brace.

After the match Shaw uploaded a photograph of the Frenchman celebrating with his teammates on Twitter with the caption: "When you post something by accident on insta", referencing a controversial post from Pogba in the aftermath of Mourinho’s dismissal.

When you post something by accident on insta pic.twitter.com/7UFfKaGsZ7 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) December 26, 2018

The World Cup winner posted a photo of himself smirking shortly after news of the Portuguese manager’s departure broke, with the caption "Caption this".

The photograph was deleted shortly afterwards and the 25-year-old claimed that it had been a scheduled post, and not a jibe at his ex-manager.

Mourinho and Pogba endured a tumultuous and well-documented relationship during their time together at Old Trafford.

Earlier in the season the midfielder was told that he would not captain United again while Mourinho was in charge and the two were filmed in a tense and frosty exchange at Carrington during a training session.

Pogba failed to start any of the 55-year-old’s final three matches at the helm, and did not feature at all in the win over Fulham or the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool that heralded the end of Mourinho’s tenure.

Shaw had also endured a torrid time under the ex-Chelsea boss. After suffering a broken leg in a Europa League match under Louis van Gaal, the England international struggled to impress his new boss upon his return to fitness, and failed to make an impression in the earlier days of Mourinho’s tenure.

After a long battle to turn his United career around, the 23-year-old became a regular under the Portuguese manager and was offered a five-year contract extension in October of this year, but was still often criticised openly by Mourinho.