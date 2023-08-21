Shaun Bartlett reveals timelines for Mamelodi Sundowns star and Orlando Pirates striker

Shaun Bartlett has revealed timelines around the readiness of two players who are on loan at his Cape Town Spurs side.

Radiopane set to be out until 2024

Lukhubeni put under a strict program

Spurs take on Chippa this Friday

WHAT HAPPENED: Cape Town Spurs have not had the best of starts in the PSL after they've lost all of their three games. Spurs head coach, Bartlett has since revealed more stressful news as striker Boitumelo Radiopane is set to miss the first half of the season.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan from Pirates, was influential in the side's campaign in the National First Division where they had to go via the longer route of the playoffs to gain promotion to the PSL.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We won’t see him until January. It was a really bad injury so he had surgery and obviously the doctor said three to five months. So he only had the surgery in July, which obviously pretty much puts him out of the first half of the season," Bartlett told members of the media after his side lost 3-1 to Polokwane City.

ON NICHOLUS LUKHUBENI: The Sundowns defender, who has spent most of time away from Chloorkop, has found himself at Spurs where coach Bartlett sees great potential in him. However, he is not ready to hit the ground running.

"We have to try and obviously look abroad, as well as Lukhubeni because he is obviously a great option for us on the right hand side. The biggest challenge for us at this moment in time he is not a match fit," said Bartlett.

"We have got to work on that maybe another three to four weeks before he is ready and we then obviously will be able to utilise his services. But at this moment in time he’s got to obviously work on his individual program in order to benefit the team," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs have found the going tough in the PSL as they have only found the back of the net once and conceded six goals. Bartlett, who was a prolific goalscorer in his heydays for teams like Kaizer Chiefs, English side Charlton Athletic and Bafana Bafana - says he may be forced to go beyond the borders of Mzansi to look for a potent striker.

"At this moment in time we are looking for a proven goal scorer, which I think every coach or team in the country is looking for. Currently in the country there is nobody available," he added.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Urban Warriors will host Chippa United this coming Friday as both sides will continue their search for a maiden win this term. You can follow the live commentary here.