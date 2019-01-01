Shaun Bartlett insists Kaizer Chiefs need hard working players

Bartlett explained that it is important for Chiefs players to perform consistently for the team to return to the top again

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Shaun Bartlett has stressed the importance of signing players that can cope with the pressure that comes with playing for the Soweto giants.

Amakhosi endured a disastrous 2018/19 season which saw them finish outside the top eight for the first time since 2007.

Chiefs are now expected to reinforce their squad in the upcoming transfer window, and Bartlett has discussed the kind of players the team needs.

"I think something that we have recognized is that there needs to be a template. If I can put it in a better way, a template for the type of player that we need at Chiefs because you have seen it over and over, not just players coming from another club to Chiefs," Bartlett told the media.

"But whether you go from here to the national team, if you don't perform at a certain level then you're not good enough," he added.

The former international explained that some players often succumb to the pressure and eventually fail to deliver.

"Coming to Chiefs is a heavy, heavy badge to carry. You can't just come and think you can turn on the tap on a Saturday and produce results; you've got to do it day in and day out," Bartlett said.

Article continues below

"And you've got to have that mentality that when you get through the gates at the Chiefs Village, that 'I'm a Chiefs player, and I deserve to be here', but more so show it on the field," he concluded.

Amakhosi are known to be keen on Lazarous Kambole, who is currently on the books of Zambian giants Zesco United.

The Zambia international recently helped his country win the 2019 in Durban.