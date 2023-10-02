Shaun Bartlett: Cape Town Spurs fire former Kaizer Chiefs striker after extended losing streak

Cape Town Spurs have announced the exit of coach Shaun Bartlett after the current struggles in the South African top-tier.

Bartlett helped Spurs get promoted

They have not won any PSL game this season

Spurs make Bartlett decision

WHAT HAPPENED: The 50-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach engineered Spurs' Premier Soccer League promotion at the end of the 2022/23.

However, life in the South African top tier has not been kind for the former Bafana international, who has lost all seven matches played so far.

The latest was on Saturday when his team fell 3-1 against city rivals Cape Town City and the management has now had enough.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Following an extensive review and discussions with Shaun Bartlett and taking into consideration the current set of results, we have mutually agreed to the termination of the head coach's contract with immediate effect," the club confirmed.

"The club wishes to place on record our appreciation for Shaun’s work during his time at the club most significantly promoting the club back to the PSL.

"We recognize this is not an easy decision for all parties, but it has been taken with the club's long-term interest at heart. Everyone at Cape Town Spurs wishes Shaun Bartlett all the best in his future coaching career."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bartlett helped Golden Arrows win South Africa's second-tier competition in the 2014/15 season.

Amakhosi was his next stop but as an assistant coach and in the 2019/20 season, he was part of the technical team that almost delivered the league title.

It is unfortunate that things have not worked out for him at Spurs despite getting a free hand to help them get positive results.

WHAT NEXT: Spurs have already short-listed Bartlett's successors to help the team get off the bottom of the table.