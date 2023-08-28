Shaun Bartlett: Cape Town Spurs close to dismissing former Kaizer Chiefs coach? - club boss responds

Cape Town Spurs head coach Shaun Bartlett will breathe a sigh of relief after he received support from Ari Efstathiou.

Bartlett is under fire at Cape Town Spurs

He is yet to win a PSL game

Spurs bosses back him, for now

WHAT HAPPENED: Shaun Bartlett's start to life in the Premier Soccer League has been a nightmare as his Cape Town Spurs side has lost all four of its matches. While Bartlett has sleepless nights trying to map out a formula to pick up points - he can rest assured knowing that he has the backing of the club's top brass.

The Urban Warriors released a statement pledging their patience with the former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Although our results have been disappointing, coach Shaun Bartlett has the full support of the Cape Town Spurs Board. We ask that people respect that Shaun has a contract with the club and refrain from making unfounded statements in the media to get cheap publicity for their own personal benefits," the statement read.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bartlett was at the forefront of charge of Spurs' promotion, which is why he is given the backing by the club. However, if he does not turn around the fortunes of the club, he will headline GOAL's list of coaches who are likely to get sacked this season.

WHAT'S NEXT: Spurs are desperate to bag their first set of three points and Bartlett will want to repay his bosses for coming out in public to back him in trying times.

