Shandre Campbell sold by Club Brugge to newly promoted Belgian Pro League side - 'We are bringing in someone who brings a lot of creativity, speed, and depth'

In a statement released across the Belgian Pro League side's channels, South African midfielder Shandre Campbell signature was announced:

Shandre Campbell received his youth training at SuperSport United in his home country of South Africa . In the summer of 2024, Club Brugge signed him, where he primarily played for Club NXT in the Challenger Pro League. He showed great promise with Club's reserves and consequently joined the Club Brugge first team at the start of the 2025-2026 season.

In the Challenger Pro League, Campbell scored 11 goals and provided 3 assists in 25 matches. In the Jupiler Pro League, he made 11 appearances for Club Brugge, where he scored a fantastic goal against Zulte-Waregem.

Shandre Campbell has now signed for four seasons at the Guldensporenstadion.

“We are very proud to welcome Shandre Campbell to KV Kortrijk,” says Nils Vanneste , Sporting Director at KVK.

“With Shandre, we are bringing in someone who brings a lot of creativity, speed, and depth. Despite his young age, he has already gained experience in the Belgian First Division. We look forward to Shandre’s first minutes at the Guldensporenstadion.”

Welcome to Kortrijk, Shandre. Welcome to our Guys!







