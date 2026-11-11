Shandre Campbell reveals Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane call that sent him to the U23s - 'I will do anything for the nation'

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The South African youngster has opened up about the personal intervention from Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane that saw him transition to the national under-23 setup. Despite making a significant impact during his recent stint with the senior side, the youngster is now prepared to lead the junior ranks in their quest for Olympic qualification.

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Mosimane’s strategic shift for Campbell

Shandre Campbell has provided insight into the tactical discussions that led to his move from the senior Bafana Bafana squad to the under-23 national team. The 21-year-old, who recently secured a move from Club Brugge to K.V. Kortrijk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, was a notable inclusion in Pitso Mosimane’s first senior squad.

Despite that high-profile contribution, Campbell was not included in the matchday squads for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea. Instead, a collaborative decision was reached between Mosimane and under-23 head coach Raymond Mdaka. The plan is for Campbell to serve as a cornerstone of the junior side as they embark on their own qualifying campaign.

The move highlights a growing level of cooperation between the various tiers of the South African national team structures. By sending a player of Campbell's burgeoning reputation down to the junior ranks, the technical team hopes to inject senior-level experience into a group fighting for continental success. For Campbell, the transition is less about a demotion and more about fulfilling a specific leadership role designated by the man at the helm of the senior national team, ensuring the country's best young talents are utilized where they are needed most.

A personal call from the Bafana boss

The Belgian-based winger revealed that the transition was handled with a personal touch, as Mosimane reached out directly to explain the rationale behind the decision. Speaking from the under-23 camp, Campbell detailed the conversation that reassured him of his standing within the national team hierarchy. "Coach Pitso called me and he told me he believed in me and he said he wanted me to go down to the under-23 and be a senior player and help them out as much as I can. I said 'of course coach, I will do anything for the nation'," he told the media.

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This direct line of communication has clearly resonated with the former SuperSport United starlet, who feels valued by both coaching setups. The familiarity of the under-23 environment has also made the move seamless for the player, who has been a regular feature in the junior national team projects over the years.

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"The under-23 team has been my team since Cosafa. I know everyone very well and the coach Raymond and coach Pitso believe in me. They trust me, which I love the most. Trust is important, so I thank them for trusting me," Campbell added during his media address. His history with this specific group is extensive, having been part of the project since 2024 when he was named player of the tournament at the COSAFA U20 Championships. That existing chemistry is expected to be a major asset for Raymond Mdaka's side in the coming weeks.

Building synergy across the national ranks

The inclusion of Campbell is seen as a vital step in maintaining the momentum of the under-23 project, which has retained a core group of players for several years. Reports indicate that 15 members of the current 23-man squad have been working under Mdaka and his assistant Karabo Mogudi since the inception of this cycle in 2024. This continuity is a central pillar of SAFA's long-term strategy to ensure that players graduating through the ranks are well-prepared for the rigours of senior international football when their time comes.

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Campbell’s return is particularly timely given he had missed previous milestones, such as the U20 FIFA World Cup, due to his club commitments in Europe. Now that he is back in the fold, his experience in the Belgian top flight is expected to elevate the standards of the entire squad.

As the under-23s prepare for their matches in Pretoria, the focus remains firmly on the path to the Olympic Games. With Campbell embracing his role as a senior figure within the junior dressing room, the technical team has secured a player who is not only technically gifted but also fully committed to the cause. His willingness to "do anything for the nation" sets a professional tone for his teammates as they look to navigate the difficult path of African qualification and prove that the future of South African football is in safe hands.