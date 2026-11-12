Shandre Campbell backs 'humble' and 'special' Relebohile Mofokeng to reach the pinnacle of European football: 'He’s just going to grow bigger and bigger'

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South Africa’s emerging generation of talent is making waves in Europe, and few stories are as compelling as the meteoric rise of Relebohile Mofokeng. The former Orlando Pirates sensation has transitioned seamlessly to the Belgian Pro League, earning rave reviews and catching the eye of some of the continent's biggest clubs.

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A rapid rise to prominence in Belgium

The impact Mofokeng has made in such a short window has not gone unnoticed by the scouting departments of Europe’s heavyweights. Reports suggest that French side Lille and German champions Bayer Leverkusen are already monitoring his progress, suggesting that his stay in Saint-Gilles could be a short term stepping stone to one of the traditional 'Big Five' leagues. This early success serves as a testament to the quality of the Soweto giants’ youth structures and Mofokeng’s personal drive to succeed in a demanding environment. For many back home, he represents the new face of South African footballing ambition on the global stage.

One man who knows exactly what it takes to navigate the transition to Belgian football is Shandre Campbell. The former SuperSport United winger, who recently secured a move from Club Brugge to KV Kortrijk for the 2026/27 campaign, has been keeping a very close eye on his compatriot's development. Currently preparing for an Under-23 Olympic Games qualifier against Madagascar, Campbell took time to reflect on the significant strides Mofokeng has taken since leaving the Premier Soccer League behind. He believes the sky is the limit for the 22-year-old playmaker, who continues to defy expectations with his consistent output.

Campbell’s glowing endorsement of 'The President'

Speaking to the media at the South Africa Under-23 training camp located at the University of Pretoria, Campbell was full of praise for his international teammate. He noted that Mofokeng possesses a rare quality that sets him apart from other prospects in his age group. “Rele is a very talented player, he is that one in the crop that you know he’s going to be special, he adapted quickly in Europe, he is doing wonderfully. He was nominated for Player of the Month. I hope he wins, he is a talented player, he is scoring and assisting,” Campbell told reporters. The stats back up the hype, as Mofokeng's ability to influence games has become a key asset for Union SG.

Campbell further emphasised that Mofokeng’s mental strength is just as impressive as his physical attributes on the pitch. In a world where young players can often lose focus when linked with major transfers, the KV Kortrijk man insists that the Union SG star remains grounded. “And most importantly he is remaining humble which is what is leading him to this success. I feel like he’s just going to grow bigger and bigger and become a big South African player [in Europe]," Campbell continued.

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The admiration for Mofokeng within the national team setup is palpable. Despite being a young player himself, he has already become a source of inspiration for his peers in the Olympic squad. Campbell admitted that the playmaker's journey is a blueprint that many others are now trying to follow. “A lot of people, even I look up to him, a lot of us here in the Under-23 look up to him because they see where he is at and how he got there. I think he is doing wonderfully and he is going to keep prospering in Europe,” the Kortrijk forward added, highlighting the status Mofokeng now holds.

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Building a legacy for Bafana Bafana abroad

Mofokeng’s success is part of a broader trend of South African players finding their feet in Europe’s smaller leagues before moving to the elite tiers.

For Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane, the emergence of players like Mofokeng and Campbell in Europe is a major boost.

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As the Under-23s focus on their immediate task against Madagascar at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, the shadow of Mofokeng’s success looms large as a motivator. The message from the camp is clear: the path to the top is open for those with the right talent and temperament. With the backing of teammates like Campbell and the eyes of European giants watching his every move, Relebohile Mofokeng appears destined to reach the very pinnacle of the sport. The coming months will be crucial as he continues his quest for silverware in Belgium while potentially preparing for a blockbuster move to one of Europe's premier footballing destinations.