Shalulile, Zungu fitness updates issued ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates clash

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has delivered the latest on the recovery progress of Peter Shalulile and other injured players.

Downs regrouped this week after a short break

A number of recovering players returned to training

Mokwena hopes they'll be fully fit ahead of the Pirates game

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns resumed training this week following a short break during the ongoing Fifa World Cup. The Brazilians went for recess with a number of players in their camp nursing injuries.

Striker Peter Shalulile headlined this list after undergoing surgery while Haashim Domingo was feared to go out for a long time following a crude tackle by Tapelo Xoki in the Carling Black Label final.

However, Domingo is back in training together with Shalulile, striker Abubeker Nasir, Terrence Mashego and Erwin Saavedra. Mokwena also gave an update on Bongani Zungu Marcelo Allende, Gift Motupa and Sipho Mbule who have a different training programme.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: “There were players who came from injuries such as Terrence Mashego, Peter Shalulile, Nasir, Haashim Domingo with something that was unfortunate, which happened at the Carling Black Label Cup and also with Saavedra,” said Mokwena as per Times Live.

“These are players who have managed to get a bit of catch-up and we tried to accelerate their recovery so that hopefully by the time we resume the league towards the end of this month we are able to have a more extensive list of players to choose from. Incredible appreciation [must go to] the medical and conditioning department for working when everybody was in a bit of recess.

“Players like Bongani Zungu, Marcelo Allende, Gift Motupa and Sipho Mbule stayed behind and worked a bit harder on their physical condition. That is the spirit at Sundowns and the selflessness to put the club first and sacrifice a lot of time.

"They have been coming to Chloorkop every day and working with the fitness coaches, physios and the biokineticist. They are still working to return back to training and still nursing a couple of knocks and injuries.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ahead of every game they play, Sundowns always write a long list of injured players soon after announcing their starting line-up on matchday.

However, thanks to depth in their squad, they always deliver even when missing key players. Following a long period without competitive action, it is to be seen if they return with a list of injured players.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Masandawana now prepare to host Orlando Pirates when the Premier Soccer League campaign resumes on New Year’s Eve.

Interestingly, before going for the break, the Sundowns faced Pirates in the Carling Black Label final.