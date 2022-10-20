Shalulile to miss Orlando Pirates semi-final? Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena discusses injury

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena discusses how his star player Peter Shalulile missed the win over Marumo Gallants owing to an injury.

Before Wednesday, Shalulile had not missed a PSL game

Mokwena concedes he cannot tell the real problem

Shalulie might miss the Orlando Pirates game

WHAT HAPPENED: The Namibia international missed, for the first time this season, a Premier Soccer League game, against Marumo Gallants played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

The defending champions won by a solitary goal, scored in the 28th minute by Sphelele Mkhulise to ensure the team retained top position with 22 points after 10 games.

WHAT HE SAID: "We will update you as he’s got a bit of a complicated situation,” Sundowns’ co-coach Mokwena told the media. "And we are trying to see various specialists and get different opinions.

"So anything that I say [right now] will be based on suspicions and not factual. Let us wait a little bit and the club will give an update but right now there is a bit of [muscular] complications with [Shalulile], nothing else, just muscular."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shalulie has retained his top shape for the Brazilians, scoring six goals and providing an assist in the nine PSL matches he has played.

He has further played two MTN8 Cup matches and provided an assist. The Masandawana technical bench must be waiting for the doctors' report anxiously hoping their star player will not be out for long.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix.

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Sundowns are preparing to host Orlando Pirates on Saturday in the second leg of the MTN8 Cup, and it is too early to state whether Shalulile will be involved or not.

The first leg at Orlando Stadium ended without a goal.