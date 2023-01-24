Shalulile secures Sundowns’ #13, are they too good?

Peter Shalulile netted the winner as Mamelodi Sundowns defeated TS Galaxy on Tuesday, are they too good for the league?

Shalulile scored to put Sundowns 2-0 up

Galaxy pulled one back at the death

The league leaders made it 13 wins in the row

WHAT HAPPENED? Peter Shalulile was one of Mamelodi Sundowns’ heroes on Tuesday as they dispatched TS Galaxy to make it 13 wins on the bounce in the South African top flight.

The victory extends Downs’ record-breaking run of consecutive victories as they further demonstrated that they ought to be considered among one of the PSL’s greatest ever sides.

Galaxy, who had defeated Sundowns earlier this season, had the potential to be a threat to the Brazilians’ winning streak, but ultimately were unable to stop Rhulani Mokwena’s machine.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Shalulile’s 64th-minute strike took him up to eight goals, making him the division’s outright top scorer during the ongoing campaign.

He’s nowmoved one goal clear of Kaizer Chiefs’ Caleb Bimenyimana and SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: : It’s been a testing week for Sundowns, who have had to face criticism on social media for their prolific spending and the damage they’re doing to South African soccer.

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star Jabu Mahlangu called on the introduction of financial restrictions to be imposed on Sundowns’ spending, in order to save the PSL and ensure the division remains competitive.

While one match and one victory doesn’t make a massive difference, the bigger picture is that Sundowns are proving unstoppable in the South African top flight in recent months, with opponents unable to lay a glove on the reigning champions.

Will their ongoing dominance, and their strength in depth, undermine the entertainment that supporters can take from the PSL?

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Sundowns host Sekhukhune United in the PSL on Saturday, with the minnows set to be the next team to attempt to break their winning run.

United recently stunned Kaizer Chiefs, but can they repeat the trick against the league leaders?