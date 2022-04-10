Shalulile’s secret to goalscoring success at Mamelodi Sundowns revealed by Tshabalala

Former Highlands Park coach Victor Tshabalala has revealed the secret of Peter Shalulile’s goalscoring success with Premier Soccer League champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tshabalala added that the Namibian suffered from low confidence at first when they worked together at Highlands Park.

"I was fortunate to work with Shalulile for three years, I remember when I arrived at Highlands Park with Owen da Gama his confidence was low," Tshabalala told KickOff.

"He started working very hard in training though, when training began at 10:00, already at 09:15 he would be on the pitch.

"He was very fond of the rondos. You would always find him inside the circle. After training, he was the last to leave the field, doing his extra training."

The tactician affirmed that what the centre-forward is showcasing now is a work that has been in progress for the last three years.

"What people are seeing now is what we witnessed three years ago that would achieve more than everyone else because he outworked everyone," he added.

"His target is that he wants to go play in Europe, [so] that's why he is working so hard. He doesn't give up that easily, as he's a man of God, I think he will also reach the 20 goals."

Recently, when Mamelodi Sundowns defeated struggling Swallows 4-2 in the Premiership, Shalulile scored the first hat-trick of the ongoing season and is fast on his way to becoming the first striker in a decade to hit the 20-goal mark.

In all competitions, he has scored 24 goals – in which 18 have been amassed from the league - for the Tshwane giants this season, and the hat-trick increased his goal tally to 46 for the PSL giants.

The 28-year-old star scored 22 goals last season for Sundowns across all competitions.

PSL strikers have struggled to break the 20-goal mark for several seasons now, as the last one to achieve that feat was Siyabonga Nomvethe who – in the 2011-12 season – scored 20 for Moroka Swallows.