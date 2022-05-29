Shalulile scoops top accolades as Mamelodi Sundowns make clean sweep at PSL awards

The league issued the following statement following the ceremony

Mamelodi Sundowns stars, Peter Shalulile and Andile Jali, were the biggest winners at the 2022 PSL Awards on Sunday evening.



For the second year running, Shalulile won both the 2021/22 PSL Footballer of the Season and PSL Player’s Player of the Season awards while Jali scooped the MTN8 Last Man Standing, Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament, and PSL Midfielder of the Season categories.



The PSL Coach of the Season award went to Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena. SuperSport United’s Luke Fleurs walked away with the PSL Young Player of the Season award while Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Hugo Marques (Cape Town City) won the PSL Defender and DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season awards, respectively.



University of Pretoria’s Keegan Allan took home the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament category.



Orlando Pirates youngster, Boitumelo Radiopane, grabbed both the DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season and DStv Diski Challenge Top Goal Scorer awards after scoring 24 goals in the 2021/22 season.

All the award winners

PSL Footballer of the Season: Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

PSL Coach of the Season: Manqoba Mngqithi & Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Players' Player of the Season: Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season: Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United)

DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Defender of the Season: Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Hugo Marques (Cape Town City)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Article continues below

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player: Keegan Allan (University of Pretoria)

MTN 8 Last Man Standing: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season: Boitumelo Radiopane (Orlando Pirates)