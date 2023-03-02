Peter Shalulile scored a hat-trick as Mamelodi Sundowns stayed on course to retaining their Nedbank Cup with a 3-1 victory over Marumo Gallants.

Shalulile’s hat-trick powered Sundowns to the last eight

The striker showed great centre-forward play to score

Namibian is now Nedbank Cup’s all-time leading scorer

WHAT HAPPENED? Shalulile scored two identical goals in the first half as he showed great control and composure in the box to finish off Neo Maema’s brilliant passes to give Sundowns a 2-0 lead after 26 minutes.

The striker found himself between Gallants’ central defenders Tebogo Thangwane and Tshepo Gumede and was quickest to Maema’s ball, before a lovely control and finish in the eighth minute, and did the same thing to complete his brace 14 minutes later.

However, Boitumelo Pheko ensured a nervy end to the first half for the visitors when he pulled one back for Gallants after 33 minutes with a thunderous strike that caught Dennis Onyango by surprise.

Gallants took a corner which Shalulile headed out but the ball fell to Lucky Mohomi who laid it to Pheko and the midfielder unleashed a left-footed stunner in the top left corner.

Shalulile was then ruled offside after heading home Themba Zwane’s cross in the 64th minute but he could not be denied his hat-trick nine minutes later, when he poked home Maema’s freekick to make it 3-1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Victory extends Sundowns’ unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions with last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League the only stalemate they have recorded over that period.

The Brazilians have beaten all domestic rivals since losing 3-0 to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final in October to stay on course for a treble of PSL, Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

ALL EYES ON: Shalulile came into the match on the back of his goal against Al Ahly as well as his great record in the Nedbank Cup and the Namibian delivered yet again, scoring thrice to take his tally to five this season, making him the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 14 goals.

THE VERDICT: Sundowns are still the team to beat in the competition given how they bossed Gallants but the defending champions will have to work on their defence which looked a little shaky whenever Gallants applied pressure.

WHAT’S NEXT? Sundowns have little time to rest as they face Stellenbosch FC in the PSL on Sunday before the energy-sapping Champions League return leg against Al Ahly next weekend.