Shalulile: Reported Kaizer Chiefs target worth more than Bafana Bafana duo Dolly and Tau - Brookstone

The Lions of the North boss have disclosed why the speedy attacker is highly-rated by the Tembisa-based club

co-chairman Larry Brookstone has revealed Peter Shalulile's price tag amidst reported interest from top local clubs.

The Namibia international has become one of the most lethal attackers in the Premier Soccer League ( ) in the last few seasons.

Shalulile is in the race for this season's PSL Golden Boot award having 12 goals - two behind the league's leading goalscorer, Frank Mhango of .

His goalscoring ability has reportedly attracted interest from the two biggest football clubs in the country, and Orlando Pirates.

Brookstone explained the 2017/18 National First Division (NFD) Golden Boot award winner is rated higher than Bafana Bafana duo of Percy Tau and Keagan Dolly.

"Peter Shalulile is worth R30 million no doubt. He's rated better than Percy Tau. Rated better than Keagan Dolly," Brookstone told Power FM.

"And these are international ratings. He's prolific. He is able to assimilate to an environment he does in."

Shalulile played an instrumental role in helping Namibia clinch their maiden in 2015 and was also one of the Brave Warriors' key players as they qualified for the 2019 (Afcon) finals.

While Tau and Dolly were key players for as they lifted the 2016 Caf title, before moving to English side and Hove Albion and French club HSC respectively.

Meanwhile, chairman John Comitis then told the radio station that Edmilson Dove and Kermit Erasmus are the most expensive players in his squad.

Mozambican defender Dove and Bafana Bafana striker Erasmus have both been linked with local big spenders, Sundowns ahead of the next transfer window.

"Edmilson Dove and Kermit Erasmus are the most expensive players we have," Comitis said.

"And now when I look at what Highlands want for Shalulile, R30 million, I want to change. My coach is from Europe and believes Dove and Erasmus deserve bigger fees."

While Dolly's agent, Paul Mitchell revealed that Sundowns paid R7 million for Dolly when they purchased the left-footed attacker from Cape Town in 2015.

"The highest deal I've done between South African clubs was R7 million. From to Europe, the highest I did was Keagan Dolly," Mitchell told the station.

Mitchell also represents top PSL players such as 's Siyanda Xulu, who has played for Sundowns and Russian side FC Rostov, defender Buhle Mkhwanazi, Chiefs full-back Reeve Frosler and many others.