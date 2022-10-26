Shalulile: Mamelodi Sundowns striker undergoes surgery amid rumours of him forcing move away from club

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has divulged that Peter Shalulile has undergone surgery.

Shasha was said to be forcing a move away from Downs

The accomplished player has now undergone an operation

Mokwena hopeful of a return to action after the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The new Downs boss was speaking to the media after guiding Masandawana to a 5-0 win over Maritzburg United in Tuesday's PSL clash with his star striker Shalulile missing.

The Namibia international has missed Sundowns' last five matches due to an injury and there have been rumours indicating that the man nicknamed Shasha is forcing a move away from the Chloorkop-based giants.

Mokwena revealed that Shasha has undergone an operation and he refuted the exit rumours by stating that the two-time PSL Footballer of the Year is a 'good boy', while also adding that he hopes the player returns to action after the upcoming World Cup break.

WHAT DID MONYANE SAY? “He [Shalulile] is being attended to by specialists. He has undergone surgery but it’s not too much of a concern,” Mokwena said.

“Hopefully, we will get him back as soon as possible, but he is not available until the Fifa World Cup break is over. It was a bit of a difficult diagnosis related to sports hernia but not necessarily sports hernia, a bit complicated and that’s why he got to see three specialists.

“Fortunately, he is an incredible human being, he is a good boy and without putting too much pressure on him, you can expect him sooner than we anticipate. It is not as big as we initially thought and the surgery was successful and, hopefully, we can have him on the green grass sooner than we think.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Shalulile does return to action after the World Cup it would give Sundowns a massive boost as the Tshwane giants have big matches scheduled for December 2022 and January 2023

The Brazilians are set to take on Orlando Pirates on December 31, before starting their Caf Champions League group stage campaign.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SHALULILE AND SUNDOWNS? The 29-year-old will watch from the sidelines when Masandawana take on Royal AM in a league game on Saturday as he continues his rehabilitation.

Sundowns would then face AmaZulu FC in a Carling Black Label Cup semi-final match on November 12 and the winner will face either Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the one-day tournament.