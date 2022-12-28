Shalulile: Mamelodi Sundowns provide update on striker ahead of Orlando Pirates showdown

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has given an update on Peter Shalulile ahead of their match against Orlando Pirates.

Masandawana operated without talisman before break

Shalulile back in training and could face Bucs

Mokwena waiting for medical team’s final word

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker underwent surgery over two months ago after suffering a muscular injury, denying Sundowns a reliable goal-scorer before the Premier Soccer League went on a break during the World Cup period.

However, the Namibian has joined his teammates on the training ground, but Mokwena was cagey on whether he will be unleashed against the Bucs.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Peter is now one week on the pitch on the green grass with the team," Mokwena told the media, as quoted by FARPost.

"The protocol first is to return to training and return for availability for selection. So he has only gone past the first stage of rehabilitation.

"Everything depends on the individual, and how the biokineticist, physiotherapist, and the player’s psychological reaction to the medical treatment. So we will see.

"But he has not played in friendly matches as of yet, but he is now taking part in full training.

"Peter is not out and not available, but he is training. We’ll assess and see that Peter is on the pitch, and wait for the medical green light.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shalulile, a two-time PSL Golden Boot winner with Sundowns, will be a huge boost for the Pretoria club should the medical team pass him fit for the match.

The Brazilians – with 28 points from 12 games and five points ahead of second-placed Richards Bay FC - need a win over the Sea Robbers in order to cement their place at the top of the log.

Apart from Shalulile, Sundowns are monitoring Sphelele Mkhulise and Haashim Domingo, who were injured in the Carling Black Label Cup clash against Pirates in November.

Bradley Ralani, Abdel Boutouil, Terence Mashego, and Erwin Saavedra are the other players from the team that have been sidelined by injuries.

Masandawana’s win over Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup final is expected to be a morale boost for the Mokwena-led side.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? After playing Pirates on December 30, they will focus on another home game against Swallows on January 3.