Shalulile: Highlands Park striker can help Mamelodi Sundowns in Caf Champions League - Mngqithi

The Masandawana manager confirmed they previously showed interest in the Lions of the North striker

assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi says he is unsure if discussions over striker Peter Shalulile have been re-opened while he confirmed their previous interest in the talisman.

The veteran manager says because of the money that was demanded by the Lions of the North, they could not go ahead and pursue the Namibia international's signature.

On the other hand, the former boss is confident the 27-year-old can be helpful in their Caf campaign because of his speed and ability to finish the chances.

“I can’t confirm that talks have been re-opened but what I know is that we wanted to sign him [Shalulile] before, we failed to sign him because of the transfer fee they wanted for him, it was a stumbling block,” Mngqithi told Isolezwe.

“All I can say is that if we get him now, he will be very helpful when we play in Africa, especially when we are facing the North African teams.

“His speed will make our attack quick and penetrate the defence of the North Africans with speed because they are not quick to track back when you attack them – he uses his speed very well.”

Meanwhile, coach Owen Da Gama recently confirmed that the Brave Warriors international has also attracted interest from an unnamed Egyptian club.

On the other hand, Shalulile has been heavily linked with a move from the Lions of the North with Premier Soccer League ( ) giants such as and reportedly linked with his signature.

While his future remains a subject of speculation, the club’s co-chairman Larry Brookstone was as quoted saying the marksman was at the same level as former Brazilians stars such as Percy Tau and Keagan Dolly in terms of monetary value.

Brookstone suggested they will not accept anything less than R30 million for the services of the striker who is gunning for the PSL top scorer award.

Surprisingly, Shalulile netted for the Tembisa-based club on Friday night against the reigning PSL champions, taking his tally to 13 goals so far.

With the Lions of the North pushing to qualify for the MTN8 next season and banking on Shalulile’s prowess in front of goal, it remains to be seen if they will eventually be able to release the Windhoek-born hitman.