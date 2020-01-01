Shalulile: Highlands Park cannot sell reported Kaizer Chiefs target – Ngidi

The Lions of the North official has made it clear they will not entertain local offers for the Namibian striker

have issued a stern warning to Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs gunning for striker Peter Shalulile’s signature, saying they won’t sell him to a local club.

According to the club’s media officer, Sibonelo Ngidi, the Lions of the North are looking to follow in the footsteps of Cape Town who are known for selling some of their players to overseas clubs.

The Namibia international has been reportedly linked with a move to , SuperSport United and as Amakhosi reportedly identified the speedy forward as Leonardo Castro’s replacement.

“We will not sell Shalulile to a South African club. The management is only prepared to listen to offers coming from overseas clubs,” Ngidi told Isolezwe.

“We want to operate similar to the way Ajax Cape Town did in the past few years. They have made money by selling players to overseas clubs.

“They made big money on Thulani Serero alone, they managed to use that money to sustain the club and ensure they remain competitive.”

Although the 2019/20 MTN8 losing finalists may not match salaries from clubs such as the PSL log leaders, Ngidi explains the club has engaged Shalulile in terms of matching offers from the big guns.

“The management has sat down with him and told him that even though they may not match the salary offers some of the clubs are promising but they can try and get closer to it,” added the media officer.

“They told him that he is respected here and his contribution is acknowledged. However, if he goes to a new club he will have to start afresh and fight for his place in the starting eleven. He, therefore, decided to stay.”

Having established himself as one of the top strikers in the South African top-flight, the 27-year-old is a key figure for coach Owen Da Gama’s troops as they look to remain in the elite division for many seasons.

Taking a look at his contribution this term, the former Tura Magic FC striker has netted 12 goals and seeks to overtake against ’ Gabadinho Mhango who has 14 strikes, for the top goalscorer award.