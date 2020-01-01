Shalulile: Da Gama reveals Egyptian interest for Highlands Park striker

coach Owen Da Gama confirms he has been told of interest for his striker Peter Shalulile, who was wanted by an unnamed Egyptian club.

‘ODG’ says there is nothing he can do if management decides to sell some of his key players, suggesting that at the end of the day, it’s all about business.

With the MTN8 losing finalists rumoured to be on sale and that TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi is set to buy the club, Da Gama says he has no idea about such reports including interest from his top players.

“I’m not so sure about the sale of players, nothing has been communicated to me regarding the sale of the players, nothing has been spoken to me and nobody has even mentioned anything of that kind to me,” Da Gama told the media.

“I just heard there was an Egyptian club that was interested in Shalulile. But apart from that, nothing has come to the fore. Nobody has ever come to me and said to me there are teams interested in this or in that player.

“So, you know I can only cross that bridge when I get to that. If I’m told or the management decides if they want to sell a player there’s absolutely nothing I can do, I’m just employed like anybody else.

"I’ll give my pennies worth [two pennies worth] but at the end of the day if it’s a financial thing, then there’s nothing I can do about it.”

The former Bafana Bafana manager also confirms interest from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) as the new owners look to secure Gavin Hunt’s successor.

“Somebody called from TTM and I made it clear I’m under contract at Highlands Park and if there’s anything they require because I’m contracted to Highlands Park, they should speak to Highlands Park but they have not done that as yet,” added Da Gama.

“I’m in a situation where I want to win things, I want to build things and you can’t build a team for two seasons, move away and build a team for two seasons.

“You want to build a team that can compete with the top five. Yes, I’m very ambitious but I want Highlands Park to do well. I think they’ve got the capacity and, we’ve got the backing from the directors and I definitely think we can still do better than where we are.

“I still believe Highlands Park has tremendous potential, we have already built a very solid foundation at Highlands Park and it’s truly my ambition to see if I can achieve more with Highlands Park.”