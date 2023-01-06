Shalulile and Nasir: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mokwena provides mixed injury update on the duo

Mamelodi Sundowns’ head coach Rhulani Mokwena has delivered the latest update on Peter Shalulile and Abubeker Nasir.

Shalulile was sidelined after a muscular injury

Mokwena says the striker is close to return

Confirms Nasir will not undergo surgery

WHAT HAPPENED? Shalulile was injured in September and successfully underwent surgery.

Although the Namibian has returned to training, Mokwena will only await the final word from the medical department before deciding when to field the striker.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Peter is a different specimen, completely different social life, he lives only football, he breathes football," Mokwena told journalists, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"And he is ready from my perspective, but I trust the medical department in the football club, who have done exceptional work in the history of the injuries and the rehabilitation.

"Their advice is far more important than mine, and they advised that we proceed a little bit more cautiously with Peter.

"But I don’t think Peter is far off because of the specimen that he is, different profile."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The Masandawana coach also delivered an update about Nasir, whom he says does not need to undergo surgery on his ankle.

The Ethiopian forward was stretchered off in the second half during the clash against Orlando Pirates on December 30.

"Nasir, there is good and bad. Bad, that he’s out for quite a bit of time," Mokwena added.

"Something very similar to Haashim Domingo because that type of tackle is not even just the knee and ankle, but also the knee, so there are issues in both the ankle and the knee.

"Fortunately, it’s not too severe with the knee, and it’s not so severe with the ankle.

"The ankle is a little bit worse off than the knee, but it does not need surgery. That’s the good news."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Shalulile has been Sundowns’ outstanding goal machine, the Tshwane giants have not struggled in front of goal in his absence.

In fact, in the last five games, they have scored 14 goals across all competitions, where they have also kept clean sheets.

Cassius Mailula, who replaced Nasir when he was injured against the Sea Robbers, has grabbed the opportunity and delivered when needed.

Out of the six goals Sundowns scored against Pirates in their last two games, the 21-year-old netted three of them.

Maillula, who made his PSL debut in September 2022, was also on target against Royal AM and AmaZulu in previous PSL games.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHALULILE? His return will not only be a big boost for Sundowns but also for him with respect to the Golden Boot race.

Currently, Kaizer Chiefs forward Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana is leading the race with seven goals.