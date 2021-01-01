Shalulile and Mamelodi Sundowns dominate 2020/21 PSL awards nominees

The Namibia international and his Masandawana teammate Zwane have been shortlisted for top accolades

Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane are among the Mamelodi Sundowns players to be nominated for the 2020/21 PSL awards.

The list of nominations were announced on Wednesday with Masandawana on the verge of a record fourth successive PSL title as they go into Wednesday's clash against SuperSport United needing three points to clinch the league trophy.

Shalulile has been nominated for three accolades as a reward for his consistent displays in what is his maiden season with Sundowns having joined the Tshwane giants from the now-defunct Highlands Park in September 2020.

The 27-year-old striker is a nominee in the PSL Footballer of the Season, Player's Player of the Season and Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament awards and he is also in the race for this term's PSL Golden Boot accolade which he won in the 2019/20 campaign.

His teammate Zwane has been nominated for the PSL Footballer of the Season, Player's Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season accolades and he will be hoping to retain the three awards as he won them last term.

Zwane and Shalulile are up against Maritzburg United captain and striker Thabiso Kutumela for the PSL Footballer of the Season and Player's Player of the Season awards.

While Sundowns trio of Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa and Denis Onyango have been nominated for the PSL Midfielder of the Season, Defender of the Season and Goalkeeper of the Season accolades respectively.

Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena have been nominated alongside Lamontville Golden Arrows mentor Mandla Ncikazi and AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy for the PSL Coach of the Season accolade.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates duo of Deon Hotto and Ben Motshwari have also been recognized for their successful 2020 MTN8 campaign with nominations in the category for the Last Man Standing award.

Lastly, South Africa under-23 international Njabulo Blom is the only Kaizer Chiefs player to get a nomination as he is up against Richards Bay starlet Khanyiso Mayo and Chippa United attacker Maloisane Mokhele for the Nedbank Cup Young Player of the Tournament prize.

The awards will take place on Sunday, 06 June 2021.

Full List of nominees:

PSL Footballer of the Season

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

PSL Player’s Player of the Season

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)



PSL Coach of the Season

Benedict 'Benni' McCarthy (AmaZulu FC)

Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mandla Ncikazi (Lamontville Golden Arrows)



PSL Young Player of the Season

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

Kamohelo Mahlangu (TS Galaxy)



PSL Goalkeeper of the Season

Sifiso Mlungwana (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC)



PSL Defender of the Season

Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows FC)

Tapelo Xoki (AmaZulu FC)

Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns)



PSL Midfielder of the Season

Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Makhehleni Makhaula (AmaZulu FC)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)



MTN8

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates)

Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates)

Nedbank Cup

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player

Khanyiso Mayo (Richards Bay)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Maloisane Mokhele (Chippa United)

*(under 23)



Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Washington Arubi (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila)

DStv Diski Challenge Rewired

DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Tournament

Boitumelo Radiopane (Orlando Pirates)

Lindokuhle Zungu (AmaZulu FC)

Siyanda Nyanga (Mamelodi Sundowns)